WATCH: Florida Walmart parking dispute turns deadly as video captures fatal shooting of Army veteran

CALGARY — A fatal confrontation in a Florida Walmart parking lot has sparked an ongoing investigation after cellphone video captured the moment a retired Army veteran was shot during an apparent dispute over a parking space.According to the New York Post, the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday outside a Walmart in North Lauderdale, according to local reports and investigators.Video obtained by local media appears to show 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo exchanging heated words with an unidentified woman in the parking lot before the situation escalated. As the woman backed away and a vehicle moved from the area where the argument was taking place, Diguglielmo slowly approached her..Moments later, the woman pulled out a handgun and fired, striking Diguglielmo while he was still several feet away, according to footage reviewed by investigators. The video shows him clutching his stomach before collapsing to the ground.Authorities said Diguglielmo, a New Jersey native who later settled in Florida, initially remained seated on the pavement before lying down as he bled from his injuries.Witnesses told investigators the woman placed the firearm on top of a nearby vehicle and waited for law enforcement officers to arrive. They also reported she was crying and screaming following the shooting.Investigators allege the woman also taunted Diguglielmo as he lay wounded on the ground after the confrontation, which reportedly began as an argument over a parking spot..After being detained by deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office, the woman reportedly claimed she acted in self-defence.Diguglielmo, a decorated Army veteran, retired nurse and resident of Lauderhill, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.His daughter rejected reports suggesting her father had made inappropriate advances toward the woman before the shooting.“Another [news site] says it was because my dad was making some type of advance towards the woman, which I will completely debunk because my dad is not that person. He’s not perfect, but not someone that would do this to this extreme,” she said.Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are reviewing cellphone footage as part of their case. The Broward County State Attorney’s Office said a decision on whether criminal charges will be laid has not yet been made.