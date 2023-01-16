Stephanie

Danielle Stephanie Warriner died following an altercation with security guards at Toronto General Hospital in May 2020, after she refused to properly wear a mask. But an Ontario judge struck down the case that was set to begin this May, clearing the guards of any wrongdoing.

"My first reaction was shock, horror. There's been no accountability and there's a gaping hole in my heart," Warriner's sister Denise told CBC News.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(9) comments

Bwnunley
Bwnunley

Rosa and Shane will hopefully receive vigilante Justice. If the lady were someone important to me, they’d be in trouble.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Death by proxy. The first person to be charged should be premier Doug Ford.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

I stand by this belief, Life is cheap in Canada.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The judicial system is a sick joke, if you think you will be protected by these radical criminals(judges) you are wrong, we are their enemy and they are ours, they are all in with this Liberal dictatorship and no other proof is needed than this murder, the persecution of Peaceful protestors, the seizing of peoples bank accounts and the prosecution by intimidation that has been happening for 3 years now. I have never in my many years on this earth seen such a rapid decline freedom in this country as I have seen in the past 7 years.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

So, they murdered her by choking her to death and are getting away with it?

Report Add Reply
jamessm
jamessm

I wonder why people resort to vigilante solutions when the "system" is a sick joke

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

He's sorry that he lied and would not have lied if he knew there was video evidence? Really? And this was dismissed?

We really got to see how evil some - not everyone - but some truly are deep down inside. Some truly seemed to get off on Covid enforcement just like the brown shirts in Na#i Germany

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

What did people expect. They go around murdering Canadians with impunity. Why not do it with violence and on camera. What does it matter anymore. Canada is a lawless country run by an illegitimate regime. They are no better the the Taliban. Same s**t different pile.

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

Good comment. 👍

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.