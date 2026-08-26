WATCH: Ford accuses oil companies of 'playing games' with gas prices

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford accused oil companies of manipulating gasoline prices during a housing announcement in Vaughan on Wednesday, saying the industry is deliberately raising costs on Ontarians.Speaking at the Maple Side Meadows project, where federal and provincial governments announced up to $697.2 million for Vaughan through the Development Charge Reduction Program, Ford turned to recent fluctuations at the pumps.“You see these gas prices, they’re getting jacked up nonstop. I think these gas companies are playing games with it,” Ford said. “What ticks me off, folks? You go at night and all mysteriously it drops ten, 15, 20 cents. It’s crazy. And guess what? In the morning they jack it up, so they’re screwing us.”“That’s what they’re doing. They’re playing games. Prices don’t change that quickly. So to the oil companies, get your act together. Stop playing games with the people of Ontario. You know, you think we just fell off the turnip truck? Not happening anymore.”.The bulk of the event focused on lowering development charges and funding infrastructure to support more than 120,000 new homes in Vaughan. Combined with HST relief, the measures are projected to save homebuyers up to $230,000 on a new home.Ford also addressed the broader economic pressures facing the province, including the ongoing trade dispute with the United States. He said Ontario is delivering nearly $30 billion in tariff support and has cut taxes by $12 billion a year while never raising them.On energy, the premier said the province is working toward greater independence by expanding non-emitting power and exploring ways to reduce reliance on U.S. supply. He gave credit to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for ideas on rerouting natural gas lines.“Premier Smith came up with some great ideas… I’ve got to give Premier Smith the credit. She was the one who came up with these ideas [on] rerouting this natural gas line and eventually rerouting Line 5 as well,” Ford said.He confirmed he plans to visit Smith in Alberta to discuss pipeline projects and energy independence.Ford repeated that “everything is on the table,” including potential restrictions on electricity exports to the United States, but stressed any such step would require cooperation from other provinces.