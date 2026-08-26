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WATCH: Ford accuses oil companies of 'playing games' with gas prices

Premier says firms are jacking up costs overnight and “screwing” Ontarians
Ford said the oil companies are "screwing us" at a press conference Wednesday
Ford said the oil companies are "screwing us" at a press conference WednesdayComposition made from images of the conference
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