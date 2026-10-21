WATCH: Ford and Carney announce nearly $9 billion for Ontario steel, auto and Ring of Fire

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a nearly $9 billion federal–provincial partnership Wednesday to support Ontario’s steel, auto and critical minerals industries.Ford said the two governments are committing an additional $8.7 billion, “probably closer to $9 billion,” to fortify the province’s industrial base. The package directs more than $5 billion to steel mills so workers in Hamilton and Sault Ste. Marie can diversify production and supply Canadian projects, $2.5 billion to the auto sector for upgrading lines and building future vehicles, and $1 billion from Ottawa to match Ontario’s existing $1 billion for roads into the Ring of Fire.The steel funding is intended to help mills manufacture more of the products Canadian companies need, reducing reliance on the 6.5 million tonnes of steel the country imports each year. Ford said the money will support production for pipelines, defence equipment and nuclear projects while keeping workers on the job. On the Stelco situation in Hamilton, he backed federal efforts to enforce job commitments made by U.S. owner Cleveland-Cliffs under the Investment Canada Act, saying the priority is protecting the community and the workers..The $2.5 billion for the auto sector is aimed at plants from Windsor to Woodstock and others across the province. Officials said it will help the industry upgrade machinery and production lines as it shifts toward connected and electric vehicles, safeguarding more than 120,000 direct jobs. Ontario currently builds more than one million vehicles a year.The Ring of Fire component is designed to unlock critical minerals in northern Ontario. The province and Ottawa cited potential for 70,000 jobs and $22 billion in economic activity once the road network is completed. Ford said work is already underway on the roads and the new federal matching funds will help finish the network five years ahead of schedule. A joint working group will engage local Indigenous communities on economic development and conservation.Carney said the overall package protects nearly 100,000 steel jobs and more than 120,000 direct auto jobs while positioning Ontario production for domestic projects and non-U.S. markets. Both leaders said their ministers will continue working together on the steel file.