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WATCH: Ford and Carney announce nearly $9 billion for Ontario steel, auto and Ring of Fire

Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined a joint package to support tariff-hit industries, with more than $5 billion directed at steel and $2.5 billion at the auto sector.
The package directs more than $5 billion to steel mills.
The package directs more than $5 billion to steel mills.Premier of Ontario
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