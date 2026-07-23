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WATCH: Ford backs Carney on Gordie Howe Bridge amid tariff talks

Ontario premier highlights $300-billion trade corridor with Michigan at First Ministers’ meeting.
Ford praised Carney's handling of the Gordie Howe Bridge
Ford praised Carney's handling of the Gordie Howe BridgeCPAC
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