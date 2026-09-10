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WATCH: Ford backs Carney’s walk-away, vows tariff for tariff

Premier tells Board of Trade the rejected U.S. deal would have destroyed the economy
Ford said the deal Mark Carney walked away from would have "destroyed our economy"
Ford said the deal Mark Carney walked away from would have "destroyed our economy"
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Donald Trump
Doug Ford
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