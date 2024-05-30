WATCH: Ford blasts criminal immigrants after another Jewish school shooting

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “enough is enough” with immigrants coming to Canada and “terrorizing neighbourhoods” after news reports of yet another Jewish school shootings. Montreal police confirmed they are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting at local Jewish school, Bell Yeshiva Katana. It was the second Jewish school shooting this week. Assailants shot at Bais Chaya Mushka Girls Elementary School in Toronto over the weekend. “Enough is enough,” said Ford. “You bring your problems from everywhere else in the world — you bring them to Ontario, and you’re going after other Canadians.”“Unacceptable. I got an idea. If you’re planning to come to Canada, don’t come to Canada if you’re going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this. Simple as that.” .Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the same press conference said he was "disgusted by these vile and despicable acts of antisemitism.""To the Jewish parents and students across the country, we stand with you. We will always work to safeguard your right to live proudly Jewish lives in Canada,” said Trudeau, promising to “utilize all available federal resources to ensure that the perpetrators are held to account." .Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Dubuc said they were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. and are looking into at least one bullet fired at the school, according to the CBC. Yair Szlak, president and CEO of Montreal Jewish Federation CJA and Eta Yudin and VP of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Quebec also has “had enough” of the terrorization of Jewish schools. "We have had enough. Another Jewish school shooting in Canada," Szlak wrote in a statement. "Once again, and thankfully, no one was inside the building. We know that when decisive action is taken by leadership at the municipal level, this can end."