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WATCH: Ford cuts ribbon on $925 million Sanofi plant in North York

Ottawa and Ontario put up $470 million; the North York line will not fill vials until 2027
Ford joked that Ontario would be getting the vaccines at a very discounted price
Ford joked that Ontario would be getting the vaccines at a very discounted priceIllustration
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Ontario
Vaccines
Doug Ford
Olivia Chow
Sanofi
Canadian taxpayers
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Western Standard
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