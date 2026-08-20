WATCH: Ford faces pressure as Carney asks premiers to restock U.S. alcohol

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford is under growing pressure to decide whether Ontario will drop its ban on American alcohol after Prime Minister Mark Carney asked all premiers Wednesday to restock U.S. wine, beer and spirits and remove any procurement rules that specifically exclude the United States.Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston confirmed both requests after a first ministers’ briefing, saying the alcohol ask “came directly out of the negotiating table.” Houston said he is willing to comply pending a final agreement.“Whether Nova Scotians or whether Canadians will actually buy it when it gets back on the shelves, that’s a whole other discussion,” he said.Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also confirmed the alcohol request, noting it does not affect his province or Alberta. Moe called the emerging deal potentially “best-in-class” and said Canada is seeking preferred market access.At the time of publication, Ford’s office had not issued an acknowledgement or formal response..Sources familiar with the talks say the agreement is expected to lower U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum from 50% to 25%, and cut the headline tariff on Canadian-built vehicles from 25% to 15%. Because of the high U.S. content in many Ontario-assembled cars, the effective rate could fall to around 7–8%.Industry leaders, including Unifor, have warned that even those levels remain at or above typical profit margins and will continue to deter new investment. Automakers and the union have been pushing for the tariff to exempt North American parts content rather than only U.S. content — a change that would lower the effective rate closer to 3–4%. Without it, the prospects of restarting the idled Stellantis plant in Brampton stay dim, and other Ontario factories in Windsor, Oshawa, Alliston and Woodstock face ongoing uncertainty as global headquarters decide where to locate new product lines.Ontario’s auto sector is uniquely reliant on the U.S. market. The vast majority of vehicles built in the province are sold south of the border, making comparisons to overseas exporters less relevant..Stellantis weighs permanent closure or sale of Brampton plant.Ford has repeatedly tied any move to lift the liquor ban to a “fair deal” that protects the auto, steel, forestry, agriculture and manufacturing sectors — the industries he has prioritized since tariffs began.In a readout of the premiers’ call, Carney urged a “Team Canada” approach and said the goal is the greatest possible U.S. market access for Canadian businesses. He also reiterated that Canada’s longer-term work to strengthen the domestic economy and diversify trade partners continues regardless of any agreement.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he is “relieved” at signs of progress but warned that anything short of eliminating tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos, plus an exemption from Buy American rules, would fall short of success.The Canadian Chamber of Commerce cautioned that a mere pause on new tariffs does not deliver the certainty businesses need and urged both sides to lock in a signed interim deal quickly..Ontario’s ban, imposed through the LCBO, has been one of the most visible and effective provincial countermeasures. Because of the size of Ontario’s market, Ford’s decision carries outsized weight — effectively giving him significant leverage, if not near-veto power, over whether the deal is finalized.Most provinces still maintain the alcohol bans first imposed last year. The White House has repeatedly flagged those bans, along with dairy and auto issues, as major irritants.