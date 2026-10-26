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WATCH: Ford government spends $3.4 billion on primary care plan with little movement in attachment rate

Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is on track to connect every Ontarian by 2029, but the share of people with a provider remains near 88.7%
Minister Sylvia Jones spoke on Monday
Minister Sylvia Jones spoke on MondayGovernment of Ontario Announcements
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Sylvia Jones
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