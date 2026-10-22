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WATCH: Ford government tables bill to speed Hwy. 69 widening by five years

Legislation would streamline environmental assessments to finish remaining 68 km between Parry Sound and Sudbury sooner.
Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the bill would streamline the environmental assessment process by building on work already completed
Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the bill would streamline the environmental assessment process by building on work already completedGovernment of Ontario Announcements
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Doug Ford
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