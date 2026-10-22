WATCH: Ford government tables bill to speed Hwy. 69 widening by five years

TORONTO — The Ford government has introduced the Building Highway 69 Faster Act to accelerate the remaining widening of Hwy. 69 between Parry Sound and Sudbury by five years.Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the bill would streamline the environmental assessment process by building on work already completed, removing unnecessary delays, and allowing eligible work to move forward sooner. Oversight and the duty to consult with Indigenous communities would remain in place.“Northern Ontario has waited long enough for a safer, more reliable Hwy. 69,” Sarkaria said. “We’re improving road safety, strengthening our northern economy and getting it done faster.”The remaining 68 kilometres is still two lanes; the province has already widened 84 kilometres of the 152-kilometre corridor. Officials said the stretch will be divided into six sections, with work beginning first near Sudbury and Parry Sound. Early clearing contracts could be issued next year if the bill passes..No cost estimate was released; Sarkaria said the ministry does not publish detailed pricing before competitive bidding so it does not affect tender prices. Final costs are released after bids are received and work starts. He said the safety and economic benefits are expected to exceed the cost.The remaining section has been delayed for years. In August the province said four of the six sections would be under heavy construction by the end of 2027 after a Canadian National Railway relocation. Earlier federal briefings had pointed to a possible 2037 finish.Hwy. 69 is a key north-south route to Sudbury and the mining region. Fatal collisions on the two-lane portions have driven repeated local calls for four-laning.The bill is part of the government’s $31 billion, ten-year plan for highways, roads and bridges.