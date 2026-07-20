WATCH: Ford provides updates on expanding wildfires as evacuations continue across northern Ontario

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford provided an update Monday on Ontario’s wildfire situation, noting rapid expansion of the blazes and ongoing evacuations affecting multiple northern communities.The fires have grown from approximately 650,000 hectares to 735,000 hectares, with 190 wildland fires active across the province as of Monday morning. Of those, 56 remain not under control, 112 are being observed, six are held, and 16 are under control, Ford said during a press conference this morning.Ford highlighted the scale of the response, with 155 fire crews and roughly 80 water bombers and helicopters operating across the north. Another 40 support aircraft stand ready to assist. He stressed that the province will “not spare a penny” fighting the fires and protecting residents.“We’ve spent nearly $1.5 billion on wildland fire fighting since we took office, doubling the base budget from $70 million in 2018 to $150 million today,” Ford said. “And we’re investing another $650 million for six new water bombers and five new helicopters to our fleet.”The premier noted nearly 170 permanent positions have been added over the last two years, along with increased compensation for pilots and firefighters to aid recruitment and retention..Thirteen communities have been evacuated or are in the process, with a decision pending on one additional community. Evacuees are being hosted in locations including Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Barrie, Toronto and Niagara Falls. Aircraft such as Dash-8s are used for initial transport from remote areas, with larger planes handling onward travel from hubs like Thunder Bay or Red Lake.Support includes the Ontario 211 call centre operating at capacity, distribution of hygiene kits, medical supplies, N95 masks and food pallets, along with volunteers on standby. Air purifiers, scrubbers and replacement filters are also being deployed to affected areas.Ford visited Thunder Bay over the weekend to meet volunteers, emergency response staff and local leaders. An evacuation reception centre has been set up at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, with nearly 200 beds available for unincorporated communities and as a backup option.As of Monday morning, more than 1,800 people had been evacuated, down slightly from over 2,000 the previous day as some residents returned to their communities.Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response Jill Dunlop emphasized ongoing year-round coordination with First Nations on emergency management planning. “We really encourage all communities, especially in the North, to have emergency management plans,” she said..Ford pushed back against comments from U.S. President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers criticizing Canada over wildfire smoke drifting south and threatening tariffs. He called the remarks disappointing and pointed to one major fire that originated in Minnesota.Ford highlighted Canada’s past assistance to the U.S., including sending water bombers to California last year and hydro linesmen following Hurricane Helene. “When they had the inferno, wildland fires out in California. Who was first there? We were there." Ford said. He also noted the U.S. currently has over 3.39 million acres burning.“You don’t get on and start threatening and criticizing, because guess what, one day it's going to be your turn and we're going to be down there without hesitation to support our neighbours” Ford said, adding that Canada helped when needed and expects the same from the U.S. “It’s disappointing to say the least...it drives me crazy”.Ford expressed thanks to firefighters, aircrews, police, support staff and volunteers working around the clock. He praised the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre and ministries involved, saying Ontario owes them “a huge debt of gratitude.”The premier urged residents to heed evacuation orders and said the province remains focused on keeping people safe amid the challenging conditions..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight