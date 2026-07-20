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WATCH: Ford provides updates on expanding wildfires as evacuations continue across northern Ontario

Premier details fire growth, resource deployment and coordination while pushing back against U.S. criticism over smoke.
Doug Ford providing fire updates
Doug Ford providing fire updatesCPAC
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First Nations
Doug Ford
Wildfires
Evacuations
Northern Ontario
Ontario Wildfires
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