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WATCH: Ford refuses to lift U.S. booze ban, says Canada 'could dismantle the U.S. if we wanted to'

Ontario premier calls for offensive stance as 50% U.S. tariffs loom in 29 days
Doug Ford addresses US-Canada relations as he arrives in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Doug Ford addresses US-Canada relations as he arrives in Charlottetown, P.E.I.CPAC
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