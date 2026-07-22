WATCH: Ford says 'everything is on the table' as premiers prepare for Carney tariff talks

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford signalled a hard line against U.S. tariff threats, telling fellow premiers that “everything is on the table” when it comes to leverage in ongoing trade talks with the United States.Ford made the comments during a Council of the Federation news conference in Charlottetown on Wednesday, one day before premiers meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney.When asked whether Ontario would consider cutting electricity exports or re-imposing surcharges on power sent to the U.S., Ford replied bluntly.“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We can’t keep rolling over for Donald Trump.”He stressed the need to negotiate “through strength” and indicated he expects Carney to present a coordinated “Team Canada” plan within the roughly 29 days before the latest round of threatened 50-per-cent tariffs takes effect.Ford added he is “looking forward to sitting down with the rest of the premiers and the Prime Minister” and hearing a “strong plan.”.Ford also addressed the revised Gordie Howe International Bridge agreement, which will see Canada share toll revenues with the U.S. sooner than the original terms.The Ontario premier framed the project in practical terms, noting the heavy volume of goods moving across the Ambassador Bridge.“We need to make sure goods get from us to Canada and Canada to the U.S.,” Ford said. “More goods travel across the Ambassador Bridge than anywhere else in the entire country. Over $1 billion of goods a day go back and forth.”He welcomed the opening of the new crossing, saying it will end the Ambassador Bridge’s monopoly. “The good news is we’re opening the bridge,” Ford stated..Ford’s remarks underscored Ontario’s focus on protecting the provincial economy and ensuring reliable cross-border trade infrastructure amid ongoing uncertainty with the United States.