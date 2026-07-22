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WATCH: Ford says 'everything is on the table' as premiers prepare for Carney tariff talks

Ontario premier pushes for strength in U.S. negotiations, supports new bridge and health care reforms
Ford said that 'everything is on the table' when questioned about retaliatory measures against the U.S.
Ford said that 'everything is on the table' when questioned about retaliatory measures against the U.S.CPAC
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