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WATCH: Ford says he cannot trust Trump, directs ministers to Washington after midterms

Premier calls tariffs a tax on Americans and warns the trade fight is far from over.
Premier Doug Ford said he was "jumping up and down" as the U.S. Midterm results came in
Premier Doug Ford said he was "jumping up and down" as the U.S. Midterm results came inGeoff Knight, Western Standard
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