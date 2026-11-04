WATCH: Ford says he cannot trust Trump, directs ministers to Washington after midterms

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he cannot trust U.S. President Donald Trump “as far as I can throw him,” while directing his ministers to head to Washington once newly elected members are sworn in and warning that the trade war with the United States is “not done.”Speaking after the U.S. midterm results, Ford described the outcome as a clear message from American voters on the cost of living, gas prices, the war in Iran, and tariffs. He argued that a tariff on Canada is “nothing more than a tax on the American people” and pointed to losses in the U.S. auto sector, which he said has lost $110 billion because of the measures.“I’m happy,” Ford said. “The American people spoke.” He noted Ontario is the largest customer for American cars and buys 400% more vehicles from the United States than any other country. He said he is directing ministers to connect with senators, members of Congress, and governors once they take office, and that he will continue speaking directly with governors himself.Ford stressed the fight is not over. “Let’s be under no illusion that this trade war is done. It’s not done. It’s not even close to being done because the president still has the power. The January tariffs are still on the table.” He said Canada must keep communicating that integrated supply chains built over decades, especially in autos since 1965, cannot simply be undone..Asked whether the midterm result vindicates the decision to walk away from a deal in August, Ford said he has always told the prime minister that “no deal is better than a bad deal.” He described the current approach as collaborative among premiers and said the results give Canada “a little more leverage,” while repeating that the war continues.On the question of trust, Ford was direct: “I can’t trust him as far as I can throw him. That’s my personal opinion. Maybe the prime minister feels differently, but he has shown over and over again that he can’t be trusted to make a deal. You wake up in the morning, change the deal.”He said the first step now is rebuilding relationships, particularly with governors, and that the prime minister will need to sit down with the Americans. Ford added he is willing to work with anyone who wants jobs and prosperity, including newly elected officials in Michigan.The comments come as Ontario continues to face the effects of U.S. tariffs on key sectors. Ford has previously framed the fight as protecting Canadian jobs and integrated North American production.