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WATCH: Ford unveils data centre playbook to protect ratepayers and keep data in Canada

New framework requires full electricity costs, community benefits and sovereignty as Oakville imposes first municipal moratorium
Ford unveiled the playbook in Guelph on Thursday
Ford unveiled the playbook in Guelph on ThursdayWestern Standard
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Doug Ford
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