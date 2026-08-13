WATCH: Ford unveils data centre playbook to protect ratepayers and keep data in Canada

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday a new Data Centre Playbook that will require large facilities to pay the full cost of their electricity, deliver significant local benefits and keep sensitive Canadian data inside the country.Speaking in Guelph, Ford said the framework is built on three pillars: advancing economic development, protecting data security and digital sovereignty, and investing in host communities.“Ontario will not offer financial incentives to attract investments. Instead, we will rely on our natural competitive advantage, including our clean and reliable electricity system, available land, cool climate and world class workforce,” Ford said.Projects must strengthen data sovereignty so information such as health cards, driver’s licences and judicial records remains in Canada rather than being sent to the United States. Ford repeatedly stressed he does not trust U.S. President Donald Trump with Canadian data.“I don’t trust that guy as far as I can throw him,” Ford said..Under rules enabled by the Protect Ontario by Securing Affordable Energy for Generations Act, the Minister of Energy and Mines now has final authority over which large-load projects, including data centres, may connect to the provincial grid. New centres larger than 1 megawatt will face a separate, higher rate class than existing industrial users. Projects will be encouraged to build their own generation so no costs are passed on to ratepayers.“We have designed a system that protects families and ensures data centres pay for complete cost of power — every single cent,” said Energy Minister Stephen Lecce. “Ontario will be introducing a new higher electricity rate for data centres, in addition to prioritization for projects that generate their own power.”The province will offer only non-financial support, relying on its clean electricity system, available land, cool climate and skilled workforce. It will prioritize closed-loop cooling systems that use virtually no water and require meaningful community investments such as parks, recreation facilities, roads, broadband and training programs..The announcement comes after Oakville this week became the first Ontario municipality to impose a one-year moratorium on new data centres amid energy and environmental concerns. Ford said the government prefers willing hosts.A 30-day public consultation opened August 13. Input will help refine the draft before the final Playbook is released as part of a broader AI industrial strategy.By 2035, artificial intelligence adoption is projected to generate $122 billion in GDP for Ontario and more than 17,000 new jobs each year. The province already hosts more than 1,600 AI-related companies and a tech workforce of nearly 450,000.