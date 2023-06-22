Doug Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said people and businesses are feeling terrified about Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow. 

 Courtesy AM 640/Twitter

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it would be disastrous if former NDP MP Olivia Chow (Trinity-Spadina) became Toronto mayor. 

“Taxes are going to go up 25 to 30%,” said Ford at a Wednesday press conference. 

dieraci13
dieraci13

No mention of Chris Sky though, who is nipping at the communist's heels.... he's not establishment enough right?

