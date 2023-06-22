Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it would be disastrous if former NDP MP Olivia Chow (Trinity-Spadina) became Toronto mayor.
“Taxes are going to go up 25 to 30%,” said Ford at a Wednesday press conference.
“When people can’t afford the rent, can’t afford mortgages now.”
'Terrified'That's how Premier Ford describes how people and businesses are feeling about Olivia Chow.Ford is predicting steep tax increases and a mass business exodus if Chow is elected mayor of #toronto.#topoli #toronto #election #dougford #onpoli #oliviachow pic.twitter.com/jUcFsIpXzs— 640 Toronto (@am640) June 21, 2023
Ford said businesses would flee Toronto. Former Toronto mayor John Tory and Ford talked to business communities.
Those businesses said they're terrified of Chow. Therefore, he said the workers should be terrified because they know what will happen.
The premier went on to say she makes former Toronto mayor David Miller “look like a fiscal conservative.” He joked about how it might be good news for the Burlington, ON, mayor, because companies will be pulling out of Toronto and moving to the Greater Toronto Area.
Ford said God forbid Chow is elected. If that happens, he said people’s taxes are “going up at an unprecedented rate.”
He heard rumours about Toronto City Hall staff being worried. He encouraged people to get out and vote.
Ford concluded by saying it is going to be people’s choice. He's voting for former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders.
“I don’t dictate to people who to vote for, but I think he’d be the best person to keep the taxes low, keep economic development going, and we’ll see what happens on next Monday, I guess,” he said.
Toronto’s mayoral election will happen Monday to replace Tory after he resigned for having an affair.
READ MORE: CRESCIA: Toronto is going woke and broke
A recent poll found Chow extended her lead to 35%. Saunders is her closest competitor, sitting at 14%.
The only candidate advocating for substantive changes is former True North vice president of editorial and content Anthony Furey. Furey received endorsements from intellectual heavyweights Conrad Black and Jordan Peterson.
(1) comment
No mention of Chris Sky though, who is nipping at the communist's heels.... he's not establishment enough right?
