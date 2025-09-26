WATCH: Former CBC journalist says broadcaster had some 'f***** issues'

The CBC journalist and host whose email went viral in July, in which he claimed he was forced to resign, has now come out with an hour-long podcast exposing his time with the broadcaster. Travis Dhanraj did so on his new podcast platform, Can't be Censored, which also featured his co-host, Karman Wong.In the podcast, Dhanraj describes the environment after he got a broadcasting job in Ottawa: "The gig was good, the environment?""Boy, oh boy, from my perspective, does that bureau have some some f***** issues," he claimed.."The concentration of power from my perspective is held in very few hands — and I'm talking very few," he elaborates on his experience. "There's no oversight from management in terms of some of the personalities in that bureau to ensure things are balanced or the weight of putting everybody's opinion into perspective," he remarked.Dhanraj claimed he came with receipts to back his remarks."I'm a trained investigative journalist," Dhanraj said. ."I'm not gonna say something unless I have the receipts to back it up."Dhanraj played several tapes of recorded discussions with CBC management and executives discouraging his conduct.In one tape, there was a conversation with management in which they removed Dhanraj from the show due to another employee complaining about him.For context, Dhanraj said he was assigned to do a story in Newfoundland."There was one particular host that wanted a lot of say on the guests and all that stuff."."One guest I had on, another host wanted on their program, and this guy [the guest] was doing interviews with everyone.""I did a 20-second clip with this guy and then I was accused of stealing the guest even though this guy was all over Fox News, CNN and CBC shows as well.""It kinda became this very intense situation where even though I'm in Newfoundland, I'm hearing all this stuff being said about me in Ottawa," Dhanraj stated.Dhanraj proceeded to confront his bosses about the situation.."I was supposed to do a National special shortly thereafter, and I was like, 'I don't want to do this because I don't want to be around this particular individual — they were basically just talking s*** about me and disparaging me and I don't wanna work with this person right now.'"He said he proceeded to get a call from CBC management saying they were going to pull him off the special. When Dhanraj inquired why management had decided this, they admitted it was about the conflict.In the tape itself, listeners can hear CBC management attempting to take Dhanraj off the show, and Dhanraj pushing back..On Canada Tonight, which Dhanraj hosted, he said it was advertised as him having a say in the editorial process, but, "I thought I was hired for my perspective and my view.""I mean it says that in the press release they put out.""That I'd be shaping things and I'd have a certain amount of editorial independence here — that was not the case."As an example, Dhanraj tried to have the former CBC President Catherine Tait on his show, but was rejected by her.Dhanraj then tweeted, "I basically said Catherine Tait, we wanted to talk about this and that and the other, and she declined the interview, that's unfortunate." .He says his comment, along with "the fact that I wanted to get feedback from the folks that were contributing to having an adverse range of perspectives on the show and take that to management — those things got me yanked off the air."He says this is why he believes there should be "better whistleblower protections for folks that will actually call out this stuff.At one point Dhanraj mentions, Tucker Carlson reached out to him and said, "I watched your intersection panel.""I'm going to interview Danielle Smith for this fireside chat, the premier of Alberta, and I'd like to come one the show.".Dhanraj said he believed "There's news value to it because he's interviewing Danielle Smith, he's in Canada, there were news stories about it, why not do an interview with Tucker Carlson?""However I got in trouble for reaching out to an American commentator without telling people, but I didn't reach out to him.""I was also told, and CBC will probably say 'No, no that never happened,' that he was banned from the network."Dhanraj said he was pulled into a meeting and he asked why Carlson was banned — management responded he was a "white nationalist."Dhanraj announced on X on Tuesday that CBC had processed his resignation..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.