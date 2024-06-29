WATCH: Former Greenpeace president says there's zero evidence CO2 hurts planet

Former Greenpeace president Canadian Dr. Patrick Moore says there is “no evidence whatsoever” the earth’s climate is negatively impacted by CO2 emissions. Countries around the world per the 2016 Paris Accord have been striving to lower carbon emissions under the premise the vital gas is “harmful” for the planet, with policies including offering kickbacks for buying an electric vehicle, subsidies for companies that switch to “green” manufacturing (such as Canada’s $8 billion dollar slush fund, the Net Zero Accelerator program) and imposing carbon tax. Speaking with Canadian Sen. Pamela Wallin on a recent episode of her podcast, Moore rejected the theory that carbon is bad for the environment, and said CO2 levels are actually lower than ever before in earth’s history. "There is no evidence whatsoever that carbon dioxide is the control knob of the Earth's climate,” said Moore. “This is what they are contending.”.“We are doing an amazing job of replenishing the CO2 back to the air and water, where it came from in the first place," he said. "All the CO2 we are emitting from burning fossil fuels came from the atmosphere and the oceans in the first place... Life used it and stored it as fossil fuels... all fossil fuels were made by life, and they're full of carbon."“That carbon is now being put back into the atmosphere by our burning of those fossil fuels. It’s where it came from.” "That's why CO2 is so low now compared to historical levels,” said Moore, noting CO2 levels were much earlier at 6000 parts per million (ppm) and plummeted to ppm 180 20,000 years ago..In an earlier interview on the same topic with Canadian psychologist and podcaster Dr. Jordan Peterson, Moore noted when levels fall below 150, “plants die." They discussed data that shows the planet is actually doing the opposite of has been pushed in the climate narrative "for 60 years."“Human emissions of CO2 are a salvation, not a destructive tragedy, or an emergency or a crisis,” said Moore. "We're actually in a carbon dioxide drought... We're down to about 430 parts per million, and plants start to die at 150 parts per million,” said Peterson. “The plants are metaphorically gasping for breath. So now carbon dioxide levels have gone up, and not even that much, and the consequence of that is that the plants are thriving in comparison, and that’s only in a 20-year period... Not only that, there's been a market improvement in crop production. It's like 13 to 15%.".Peterson pointed out the planet “is not decertifying, it’s actually doing the opposite, and near the desserts.”“Plus, instead of that being a threat to food production, it’s actually enhanced food production worldwide. “If we weren't ideologically addled, we’d look at the release of carbon dioxide from the fossil fuel reservoirs as the return of a necessary nutrient to the atmosphere, and we would consider it a net positive.”"Environmentally-oriented people should be thrilled that the planet has become substantially greener, and that agricultural land is more productive."Greenpeace on its website denounces Moore as a "paid lobbyist." "He does not represent Greenpeace," wrote the organization.