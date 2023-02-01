Candice
Courtesy of CBC

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen submitted her resignation as MP for Portage-Lisgar. Bergen, 58, has represented the Manitoba riding since 2008.

In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Bergen said she's "ending an incredible and very fulfilling 14 years." She thanked her constituents, family, volunteers, staff and political colleagues on "both sides of the aisle, regardless of your political stripe."

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

free the west
free the west

One of the good ones.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Thank you, Canadice. I'm in Alberta. You have always been a strong voice for us firearms owners and all freedom-loving Canadians.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.