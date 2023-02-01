Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen submitted her resignation as MP for Portage-Lisgar. Bergen, 58, has represented the Manitoba riding since 2008.
In a video posted to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, Bergen said she's "ending an incredible and very fulfilling 14 years." She thanked her constituents, family, volunteers, staff and political colleagues on "both sides of the aisle, regardless of your political stripe."
Bergen announced last September she would not seek re-election after the new Conservative leader was chosen.
Bergen did not give a specific reason for why she is resigning, nor did she talk about any future plans.
"I'm choosing to leave now not because I'm tired or I've run out of steam. In fact, it's the exact opposite," Bergen said. "I feel hopeful and re-energized. Hopeful for our strong and united Conservative Party, and our caucus, under the courageous and principled leadership of my friend, Pierre Poilievre."
"With God's grace and God's help, I believe that the best is yet to come. Thank you so much Portage-Lisgar, and thank you Canada."
Bergen's resignation means there will be a byelection in Portage-Lisgar to replace her. Last week, Manitoba Finance Minister Cameron Friesen announced he would step down as an MLA to seek the federal Conservative nomination in the riding.
After 14 years as an MP I’m looking forward to the next chapter of life. Thank you Portage-Lisgar and Canada for the honour pic.twitter.com/2L11QFCQ2F
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(2) comments
One of the good ones.
Thank you, Canadice. I'm in Alberta. You have always been a strong voice for us firearms owners and all freedom-loving Canadians.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.