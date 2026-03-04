WATCH: Former Israeli PM calls Carney ‘stupid’ over criticism of Iran strikes

TORONTO — Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett has criticized Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Carney condemned recent U.S.–Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.In a video clip from an Israeli news interview circulating online, Bennett described Carney’s criticism as “stupid,” arguing that Israel and the United States were acting within their right to self-defence under United Nations rules. Bennett referenced Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognizes a country’s right to defend itself against armed attack.The remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure. Carney had criticized the operation, warning that further escalation could destabilize the region.Carney, leader of Canada’s Liberal Party of Canada, became prime minister in 2025 after campaigning in part on economic concerns, including opposition to tariffs proposed by former U.S. president Donald Trump. His government’s Middle East policies have also drawn attention, including support for recognizing a Palestinian state and opposition to Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied territories..Those positions have prompted criticism from some pro-Israel advocates in Canada, who say the policies have strained Canada–Israel relations.Online responses to the circulating interview clip included hundreds of supportive comments from Canadian users endorsing Bennett’s criticism. The post had received more than 800 likes at the time of writing, suggesting it resonated with some pro-Israel communities on social media.The exchange reflects broader debate within Canada over the country’s approach to the Israel-Palestinian conflict and its response to escalating tensions involving Iran.