WATCH: Former Israeli spokesman greeted at U of C with jihad war cry, ‘Allah Akbar’

A former spokesman for the State of Israel, Eylon Levy, visited the University of Calgary over the weekend, where he was unceremoniously greeted by Hamas terrorist supporters.He was met with people yelling “Allah Akbar” which is a signal terrorists shout before a deadly attack.A pro-Palestine mob, waving flags and chanting loudly — indoors — can be seen in video footage circulating on social media.“This was the friendly Canadian welcome I received at the University of Calgary: an Islamist mob chanting “Allahu Akbar!” wrote Levy on Twitter (“X”) to his quarter-million followers.The media specialist then warned Canada is “in big trouble,” noting “these are not political protests.”“These are jihadi war cries. Don’t let this hateful extremism define Canada,” wrote Levy..A University of Calgary media spokesman told the Western Standard the protest was a form of "freedom of expression” and “peaceful assembly” and thereby “permitted” on campus.“The University of Calgary frequently permits meetings or protests of a controversial nature after ensuring safety and security measures are in place to protect students, staff, and visitors,” wrote the university.“And as stated in our policy; freedom of expression and lawful assembly are permitted at the University, subject to the limits set out in our policy.”.“The guest speaker was invited by a private group who booked space on campus at the University of Calgary through the Conference and Events Management process. The university permits meetings and events through bookings under its policy on Use of University Facilities for Non-Academic Purposes. Freedom of expression and lawful assembly are permitted at the university and a booking is not an indication of support or non-support for an activity," wrote the school's media spokesman. “While the university respects the right of people to gather, the university has the right under its policy on Use of University Facilities for Non-Academic Purposes to direct, limit or terminate group bookings or rallies after careful consideration of safety and security concerns.”