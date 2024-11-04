News

WATCH: Former Israeli spokesman greeted at U of C with jihad war cry, ‘Allah Akbar’

Former spokesman for the State of Israel Eylon Levy. Hamas supporters at University of Calgary
Former spokesman for the State of Israel Eylon Levy. Hamas supporters at University of Calgary Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
The Western Standard
University Of Calgary
Former spokesman for the State of Israel Eylon Levy
Hamas terrorist supporters
jihad war cry
Allah Akbar
pro-Palestine mob

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news