WATCH: Former Liberal MP exposes Trudeau in viral interview with Jordan Peterson

Former Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes joined Dr. Jordan Peterson on his podcast, where she discussed her personal experience working under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Caesar-Chavannes was elected in 2015 and left the Liberal caucus to sit as an Independent MP in March of 2019. She had told the Globe & Mail about two weeks before she quit that Trudeau treated her with “hostility” and “anger.”Now the former Trudeau Liberal in a long-form interview with Peterson has exposed details of Trudeau’s “self-enhancement” and the way he governs based on “feelings.”. Caesar-Chavannes is now pursuing a PhD in motivated cognition, a move “driven” by her experience with the prime minister. She said she’s learning “what motivates people — their self-appraisal, their self-enhancement, their self-verification.”“Seeing that everything that needed to align for Justin Trudeau at that moment, needed to feed into his feelings or his motivation on self, what he felt about himself,” Caesar-Chavannes told Peterson in an interview released Tuesday. .Jordan Peterson may sue Trudeau for his baseless claims about taking Russian money.She said “within that first 15 minutes of a meeting” in 2015 when she was elected MP — and Trudeau elected prime minister — she told him “I'm not just going to arbitrarily fall into what you deem to be your methodology around your self-enhancement.”“That is not my role,” she had said to Trudeau.“My role is to represent the people of Whitby (ON). My role is to make sure that we execute a mandate. And I didn't know that at the time that probably that wasn't the best move to make, because I assumed that as his parliamentary secretary, as his right-hand person, that he would have wanted someone who was going to be honest.”“And I don't think that's what he wanted.”“He wanted someone to confirm a bias that he felt about himself, or a lack of self-esteem that he felt about himself by saying, ‘Yes, I trust your judgment. Justin, I don't know you, but I'm going to say yes, I trust you.’ I could have played that game, but I didn't want to.”At another point in the interview, Caesar-Chavannes described an interaction with Trudeau where he refused to speak to her, but only glare.“There were no words,” she told Peterson.“It was a glare. It was this reddening of the face. It was this exhalation of his voice.”“And I stood there, and I said, ‘You know what Justin, I really’ — and i was stopped in my tracks with the glare, the huff, he got up out of his seat and he just stormed out of the room. And I froze because at that moment I knew that this person actually could make or break the rest of my life.” .Peterson slams Trudeau for ‘the butchers still operating in Canada’ while UK bans puberty blockers for kids.Caesar-Chavannes discussed her experience as a black woman in Trudeau’s cabinet — particularly after the prime minister’s infamous move to appoint a cabinet based on gender. He boasted at the time he was Canada’s first prime minister to institute a cabinet that was 50% female. “Because it’s 2015,” Trudeau proudly reasoned at the time.The former MP pointed out that as a black woman, it was impossible to know whether she was hired for her diversity or competency.“The thing that really struck me with the ‘Because it's 2015’ (comment from Trudeau) is because it was so flippant, because it made it seem like it was arbitrary, and it made it seem for show.”“And so I went into that meeting, saying to him that, look, I understand what my role (is) here, I understand I'm the only one that looks like me.”“But what I said, and I quote, is, ‘If I'm here to fill any gender or racial gap within your cabinet, I don't want this role.’”.Peterson warns Canada not a free country after appeal dismissed