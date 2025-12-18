UPDATED: WATCH: Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, family killed in North Carolina plane crash

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family have been killed when his private jet crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on Thursday morning..The aircraft, a Cessna 550 Citation II registered as N257BW, went down at approximately 10:20 a.m. at the airport, which is located about 45 miles north of Charlotte. There were six people on board at the time of the crash.The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that multiple fatalities occurred. .Garrett Mitchell, — Internet personality, Cleetus McFarland — confirmed that Biffle, his wife Cristina, and their two children were on the plane. Mitchell confirmed in a Facebook post that Biffle and his family were flying to Florida to visit him. .Biffle is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver who won 19 races over a 20-year professional racing career.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.