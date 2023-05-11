Harold Jonker

Live from Ottawa with Harold Jonker, who was charged 15 months after the Freedom Convoy. 

 Courtesy Dacey Media/Twitter

Former West Lincoln, ON, township councillor Harold Jonker is out on bail over his conduct related to the Freedom Convoy. 

“He’s (Justin Trudeau) trying to tell people to be quiet, not to speak out, not to disagree with the narrative they want to push on our society,” said Jonker at a Wednesday press conference. 

northrungrader

On the plus side, there is no statute of limitations on Hate Speach, so after the demise of the Liberal Party of Canada, 3-8 Million Canadian citizens can have former prime minister justin trudea charged with at least 4 instances of Hate Speach against the unvaccinated. Each charge can carry 2 years in prison. Even with early parole he won't be eligible for millions of years, I can live with that.

