Former West Lincoln, ON, township councillor Harold Jonker is out on bail over his conduct related to the Freedom Convoy.
“He’s (Justin Trudeau) trying to tell people to be quiet, not to speak out, not to disagree with the narrative they want to push on our society,” said Jonker at a Wednesday press conference.
“That’s where you’re seeing a lot of people suffering the same kind of consequences.”
“Kind of an emotional week finding out from a police officer in Niagara the Ottawa police put out a warrant for my arrest for our involvement in a beautiful, peaceful, wonderful convoy that gave so many Canadians hope and joy,” he said.
He came out the police station and said he is facing four charges. The charges are one count of mischief, obstruction of property, one count of intimidation by blocking or obstructing highway, and two counts of counselling to commit an indictable offence.
Jonker said people are living in an interesting, exciting time. He added they “need to keep speaking the truth.”
A few trucks from his company showed up in Ottawa, and police escorted them to their spots. He said the charges do not make sense.
While his bank account was not frozen during the Freedom Convoy, he said his trucking company was shut down for one week. This was tough for the company, but worse for the drivers.
Jonker’s next court date is scheduled for June 7, but he doesn't have to attend. His lawyer will see the evidence and decide how to proceed.
The main question his lawyer has is why was he charged 15 months later and what are police coming with? He acknowledged there were many videos showing what happened during the Freedom Convoy.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
On the plus side, there is no statute of limitations on Hate Speach, so after the demise of the Liberal Party of Canada, 3-8 Million Canadian citizens can have former prime minister justin trudea charged with at least 4 instances of Hate Speach against the unvaccinated. Each charge can carry 2 years in prison. Even with early parole he won't be eligible for millions of years, I can live with that.
