WATCH: France school protests spiral into riots as nearly 2,000 arrested, hundreds of police injured

CALGARY — Hundreds of high schools across France were closed Friday as protests over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and deteriorating buildings escalated into clashes with police and rioting across the nation.Over 500 schools were closed amid the unrest, which has spread from the Paris area to other cities, including Marseille, Strasbourg, and Rennes.On Thursday, the Interior Ministry said 1,027 secondary schools, out of the country’s roughly 3,700, had been affected, with around 222 of them being blockaded..Roughly 30 university campuses were also blockaded as Education Minister Édouard Geffray acknowledged that the movement began with legitimate grievances, but officials have condemned attacks on police, damage to property and fires involving schools and vehicles.Le Monde reports that the Interior Ministry said the civil unrest no longer reflected students’ legitimate concerns and described the ongoing situation as taking on the characteristics of urban violence.President Emmanuel Macron said he understood students’ anxiety and anger, while insisting those concerns could not justify violence..Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also said problems in high schools must be heard and addressed, but that perpetrators of violence must answer for their actions.However, the demonstrations have also triggered a political confrontation over the role of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI) party, whose members have publicly supported the student movement..According to Reuters, the Prime Minister’s Office alleged that intelligence services considered the unrest an organized operation involving LFI and other far-left groups, although LFI denied instigating the violence.Several disturbing videos from the crisis have gone viral online, including one showing a female trainee police officer being chased down by a group of young men who trip her from behind and begin kicking her once she is on the ground..The attackers can be heard shouting “sale pute” (filthy b*tch) and “tuez-la” (kill her) during the attack.A video from Marseille shows a masked protester turning an aerosol spray can and lighter into a flamethrower and burning a woman’s face..Another video features a mob of high school students kicking a police officer in the head while he is lying on the ground in the city of Belfort..So far, nearly 2,000 people have been arrested, and over 300 police officers have been reported injured.Several social media reports are saying many of the perpetrators are, "second-or-third-generation migrant rioters.".Marine Le Pen, leader of the right-wing National Rally (NR), accused LFI lawmakers of overseeing riots, while party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon said his movement supported non-violent protest and urged the government to address students’ demands..Student organizations have called for the protests to continue, with their demands including opposition to university admissions systems, higher fees for foreign students and changes to housing support, which they describe as contributing to racial and social discrimination.CNBC reports that Geffray met with teachers’ unions Friday morning and outlined a consultation platform scheduled to launch Monday. Students will then have three weeks to explain the difficulties they face and what they expect from the education system.