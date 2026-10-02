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WATCH: France school protests spiral into riots as nearly 2,000 arrested, hundreds of police injured

Hundreds of high schools across France were closed Friday as protests over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and deteriorating buildings escalated into clashes with police and rioting across the nation.
Hundreds of high schools across France were closed Friday as protests over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, and deteriorating buildings escalated into clashes with police and rioting across the nation.WS Canva
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France
French Riots
Emmanuel Macron
Riots
France On Fire
Frances National Assembly
student riots
Marine Le Pen
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