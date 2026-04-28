News

WATCH: Frances Widdowson charged $600 for trespassing on University of Lethbridge campus

Below is an interview with former Mount Royal professor Frances Widdowson, discussing her experience being arrested on the University of Lethbridge campus, and her push for free speech on university campuses.
Frances Widdowson
Frances Widdowson John Gagui, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
University Of Lethbridge
Free Speech
Frances Widdowson
Kamloops graves claim
Frances Widdowson charged $600 for trespassing
Frances Widdowson interview
University of Lethbridge charges Frances Widdowson with trespassing
Frances Widdowson charged $600 trespassing fee
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news