WATCH: Frances Widdowson charged $600 for trespassing on University of Lethbridge campus

Former Mount Royal professor Frances Widdowson, who frequently debates university students about the existence of the Kamloops "graves," was recently arrested at the University of Lethbridge (U of L), where she was fined $600 for trespassing.Widdowson's arrest occurred Saturday while she was talking to one student at the campus cafeteria, and the police dragged her out in handcuffs. Not only that, but she is currently involved in a case against U of L for the cancellation one of her previously scheduled lectures at U of L in 2023, which were canceled shortly after being approved.If Widdowson wins the case — she hopes to set "a precedent for all universities in Alberta," with regard to free speech.To hear the full interview with Widdowson, check out the link below.