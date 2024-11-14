WATCH: Freeland and incoming US border czar have very different views on security

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland insists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals “take the border very, very seriously” and are competent enough to sufficiently secure it. Incoming American border czar Tom Homan highly doubts it. In fact, he says the northern border is 10 times more of a national security risk than its southern border. .Miller responds to incoming US border czar’s remarks on Canada’s border vulnerability .Speaking to reporters Wednesday evening, Freeland repeated multiple times how “seriously” she and the Liberals take the border, but did not offer any concrete strategy to cope with the expected surge of illegal migrants trying to cross into Canada.She refused to confirm or deny allegations put forward by reporters that the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) union says Canada is short a staggering 3,000 border agents, and further refused to respond whether the government plans to increase its resources at the border or how it intends to do so.“There were very many hypotheticals embedded in that question,” protested Freeland.“Let me simply say we take border security absolutely seriously.”“We will ensure that Canada's borders are secure and that we have the necessary resources to ensure that they’re secure.”.Freeland was also asked about Homan’s remarks earlier this week warning the Canada-US border is “an extreme national security vulnerability.”When asked how the Liberals plan to respond to those concerns, Freeland responded that they “take the border very, very seriously.”She said the matter was prioritized at the newly reestablished Canada-US Cabinet Committee, chaired by Freeland herself. She said Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc and Immigration Minister Marc Miller each “spoke at length,” as did “the head of the RCMP” and “the head of the CBSA.”“So we take the border very, very seriously,” insisted Freeland.She added it’s “absolutely legitimate for our American neighbors … to want to know that we take border security seriously, which we do.”.‘BIOMETRIC DECLARATION’: Digital ID for Canadians driving into US by 2026.“Last fiscal year, 227 people off the terrorist watch list crossed the southern border that were arrested,” Homan told True North at a Republican CPAC forum on Wednesday.“At the same time, 432 crossed the northern border.”He referred to a post 9/11 audit conducted by the GAO (Government Accountability Office) that found a “terrorist crossing the northern borders was 10 times more likely than one crossing the southern border.”“The number of people on the terrorist watch list crossed the northern border last year was also double the southern, but we never talk about it.”“Crossings at the northern border are up 500%, 600%.”.Border services execs suddenly discover ‘deleted’ ArriveCan evidence.When asked why he thinks under President Joe Biden’s administration border issues have “skyrocketed,” Honan replied, “this isn’t incompetence.”“It isn't mismanagement. This is by design,” said Honan.“This is open borders. Is what they ran on. They're keeping a promise because they see some future political benefit of an open border — they think these millions of people will be future Democratic voters, but people need to be reminded they don't even have to vote, because President Biden also overturned the Trump census rule, which means millions of these illegal aliens are going to be counted in the next census in sanctuary cities.”“That means perpetual power, perpetual control. They sold this country off for power.”When asked what Honan thinks of Trudeau, he replied: “You need to find a better man. He’s terrible.”