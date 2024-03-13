WATCH: Freeland compares BC to ‘dying and going to heaven’ for ‘prairie people,' Lich fires back with her own definition

While touring government-funded “low income” $2,615+ per month housing in Victoria, BC, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said “prairie people” dream of moving to the province as if it’s “heaven.”“For prairie people, the real life version of dying and going to heaven is to move to BC,” said Freeland Tuesday at a press conference in one of the housing units at Hudson House. .Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich disputed Freeland's claim. "Let me fix that for you Chrystia," wrote Lich: "For prairie people, the real life version of dying and going to heaven is to wake up and find all of you unemployed.”"By the way, the British Columbians are even fleeing BC for Alberta," added Lich. .Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government gave Townline Homes a $100 million loan through the Canada Mortgage And Housing Corporation (CMHC) in 2021 to build Hudson House on 1700 Blanshard St. as so-called “affordable housing.” Freeland lauded the housing complex as a success story, however the “low to middle income” housing units are not what most Canadians would consider “affordable.”It costs $2,615+ per month to rent a 630-sq.-ft., one-bedroom apartment at Hudson house and $3,300+ per month for an 816-sq.-ft. two-bedroom unit. A 330-sq.-ft. studio rents for $1,680+ per month and a slightly larger, 480-sq.-ft. studio for $1,825+ per month.By comparison, according to zumper.com, the monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary averages $1,976 per month, while a two-bedroom apartment averages $2,279 per month..“Not only no low-income Canadian can afford to live there but an average income earner in Victoria, BC will have to spend ~45% of their after tax income to live in a studio - they wouldn't be able to afford a bedroom,” tweeted Canadian consultant Kirk Lubimov. “To afford 2 bedrooms a person would have to be a top earner,” wrote Lubimov. “Freeland is alarmingly disconnected from what is happening in Canada.”“This is the Liberals financing impoverishment of Canadians and bragging about (it).”