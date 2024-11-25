WATCH: Freeland tells Poilievre to be 'more economically literate'

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland scraped the bottom of the barrel digging for insults to hurl at Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre during Question Period Monday. Poilievre told the House Freeland denies Canada is in a recession, and says we're in a 'vibe session.'""So what's her message to people who are hungry and homeless after nine years of her argument?" said Poilievre."They just need to get with the vibe?""My message to the leader of the Conservatives is to be a little more economically literate," said Freeland, as the House erupted in laughter.