French rioters took to the streets to vandalize vehicles and cheer a fire forming in a public space.
“Ya ya ya,” said a rioter in a Sunday video.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
#BREAKING: With day 5 of widespread violence & looting taking place as #FranceRiots, the MSM blackout continues.They ignore anything they can't pin on the 'far right' or goes against a narrative of open borders and mass immigration.The only news we get here is Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/QOn8W2YW6S— govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) July 2, 2023
A group of rioters approached a white pickup truck and attacked it. One rioter jumps up on the pickup truck’s roof and runs down the windshield.
The vehicle backs up, and they continue to kick it. A few climb up and jump on it.
The video flashes to another scene where people congregate, and a few attack a white van. A person detonates a smoke bomb.
“Here you go,” said another rioter.
People move around the van, and a person drops a glass item. Another vehicle is shown in flames.
The video shows people standing in the street celebrating a fire set. The flames rise and smoke drifts upward.
This fire makes popping and cracking noises. A few people have their cell phones to document it.
“Fire!” said a rioter.
A rioter ran away from police officers. One officer grabs the back of his neck and pushes down on it, leading to him leaning forward.
Other officers catch up with him and grab on. They gather around him and walk away.
French President Emmanuel Macron did not declare a state of emergency on Friday as France continues to spiral into unrest after police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy.
READ MORE: FRANCE UNREST: Macron urges parents to keep rioting children at home, blames social media
Officials said 875 arrests were made on Thursday. Hundreds more people were detained and injured, including 249 police officers, on Wednesday.
France has been rocked by chaos after Nanterre resident Nahel M was killed after driving away from a traffic stop.
⚡️Stolen construction equipment was used to bring down a surveillance tower in Rennes, France. pic.twitter.com/YPK1F4lt1G— War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 29, 2023
(3) comments
France is burning, yet still no state of emergency, yet Justin Castro calls one for bouncy castles, can’t believe I’m saying this but the sissy Macron has bigger Balls than Jussie Trudeau has.
Macron's migrants are doing the commie invasion.
The chickens laid by the USA and NATO are coming home to roost. If the USA and NATO had not interfered in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen...etc., etc. there wouldn't be so many desperate people needing to immigrate to other countries. And when those people get into those countries they appear to be left to fend for themselves. Western countries should be investing to help other countries, not bomb them and not try to force so-called democracy on them!
