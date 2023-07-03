French riots

With day five of widespread violence and looting taking place as France riots, the mainstream media blackout continues.

 Courtesy Confrontation Francaise/Twitter

French rioters took to the streets to vandalize vehicles and cheer a fire forming in a public space.

“Ya ya ya,” said a rioter in a Sunday video.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

France is burning, yet still no state of emergency, yet Justin Castro calls one for bouncy castles, can’t believe I’m saying this but the sissy Macron has bigger Balls than Jussie Trudeau has.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Macron's migrants are doing the commie invasion.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

The chickens laid by the USA and NATO are coming home to roost. If the USA and NATO had not interfered in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen...etc., etc. there wouldn't be so many desperate people needing to immigrate to other countries. And when those people get into those countries they appear to be left to fend for themselves. Western countries should be investing to help other countries, not bomb them and not try to force so-called democracy on them!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.