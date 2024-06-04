WATCH: Funnel clouds prompt tornado watch in central Alberta

Reports of funnel clouds in central Alberta prompted a tornado watch from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Monday afternoon. Funnel clouds, which become a tornado when they touch ground, were spotted Edberg, a small town about 125 km southeast of Edmonton. So far there are no reports of damage or injury, the ECCC said..ECCC meteorologist Erin Staunton confirmed the federal department received several reports of funnel clouds and “it does seem likely that a tornado touched down in the area," according to the CBC. According to Global News, a tornado touched down at 1:45 p.m. near Ferintosh.The tornado watch, issued Monday at about 3:30 p.m. and covering south of Edmonton and as far east as the Saskatchewan border, was cancelled at approximately 7 p.m. the same day. ECCC is now investigating. The tornado warning said conditions "are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes."“Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible. The potential for tornadoes will exist until early this evening."