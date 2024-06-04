WATCH: Funnel clouds prompt tornado watch in central Alberta
WATCH: Funnel clouds prompt tornado watch in central AlbertaWestern Standard Canva
News

WATCH: Funnel clouds prompt tornado watch in central Alberta

Loading content, please wait...
Environment And Climate Change Canada
Funnel Clouds
tornado watch
Edberg
ECCC meteorologist
tornado touched down
Saskatchewan border
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news