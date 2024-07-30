WATCH: Furious residents riot outside scene of daycare slaughter chanting 'English til I die'

Angry residents of Stockport, England, took to the streets Tuesday night protesting the vicious knife slayings of three little girls at an area daycare.The crowds chanted 'England til I die" and throw rocks at police who were forced to retreat.They were reacting to internet reports that the 17-year-old hooded male who committed the atrocity was a migrant to the country.A police vehicle was set on fire outside a nearby mosque after police said "incorrect" information on the killer spread like wildfire on the internet."We would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing," said Merseyside Police."There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody, and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets," said Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Const. Alex Goss."We have already said that the person arrested was born in the UK and speculation helps nobody at this time.""It is sickening to see this happening within a community that has been devastated by the tragic loss of three young lives."Furious demonstrators tore down garden walls to use as missiles to pelt at police, with wheelie bins also thrown during the mayhem, the Daily Mail reported."Stop the boats! Send them back! Fight for our kids. Let's stand together," read one sign being held by a protester.""A police van was set on fire by protesters. Angry mobs chanted 'Stop the boats' and kicked out at police vans sent to restore order.""Some threw smoke bombs, with men wearing caps and shorts charging at outnumbered police."Scores of riot vans and patrol cars raced to the scene as a police helicopter hovered overhead as the violence spread out of control."The Mail said huge crowds of men, many masked and wearing hoodies, were seen clashing with police — as stones, bottles, bricks and fireworks were launched. Briatian has been plagued for years now with hundreds of migrants crossing the English Channel from France on boats.Earlier Tuesday, a third little girl has died of injuries sustained in the vicious knife attack.Five other students continue to fight for their lives as does their instructor, who bravely tried to protect them from the young maniac.The kids were enjoying a Taylor Swift-themed party when the tragedy struck. The singer was said to be "devasted" by the news and Swifties quickly raised $100,000 British pounds for the families.Bebe King six, was pronounced dead shortly after the attackElsie Dot Stancombe, seven, was also confirmed to have died on Monday at the scene.Alice Aguiar, nine, died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.The Daily Mail reported Bebe's family issued a statement saying: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."Alice's also paid tribute to their "princess. Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."The described the teenaged killer as a "despicable human being.".In a social media post, Swift shared her horror at the "loss of life and innocence.""The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders." "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."The Mail reported Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Southport Tuesday afternoon and thanked emergency service workers who responded to the knife attack, telling them: "I hope you feel proud of the part that you played in the most difficult circumstances, to do what you could for those young lives.""It is sometimes really important in life just to come and say a simple thank you to all of you, so let me do that, on behalf of myself, on behalf of the government, on behalf of the country — thank you."The suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon," said the Mail..Leanne Lucas, 35, a primary school supply teacher — suffered stab injuries after a teen entered through an unlocked door, which was left open amid the scorching heat, and started attacking children," the Mail said.She is fighting for her life in hospital.Her co-organiser and dance teacher Heidi Barlow, also 35, saved 16 children in the 25-strong class aged between six and 11.