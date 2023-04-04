Gondek Bexte

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek walked away from a podium after Keean Bexte asked a question about police funding.

 Courtesy Courtney Theriault/Twitter

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek stepped away from the podium at a press conference after Counter Signal editor-in-chief Keean Bexte pressed her on her past support for defunding the police. 

“Just a few months ago, you were fighting tooth and nail against increasing the police budget and you were actively supporting defund the police rhetoric,” said Bexte in a Tuesday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(16) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

With Gondek pushing "defund the police" (not rhetoric), she is clearly a WEF globalist scumbag puppet P.O.S.

More BS will spew from her filthy sick mouth:

- CBDC to enslave you financilly

- more trans stupidity to destroy your children's psyche and sexuality

- more 15 minute fascism, straight from klaus

- more and more taxes to rob you and give to her sicko buddies

- and many more goodies

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

maybe she will work on a new bylaw that makes it an offence to ask a tough question to certain pre-selected politicians

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

lol....seeing her gasp like a fish out of water and then stiffly march away was priceless

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the next item on the list of questions for this hapless mayor is: Was it you who demanded that the police arrest the pastor who protested the drag show for kids at the public library? Does she have a single clue as to the legitimate reasons for the police to exist?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Looks like Jeremy Farkas was right!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I subscribe to Keean Bexte's The Counter Signal. It's about $10 a month and well-worth the money. He's gets right in there and asks those pointed questions that woke politicians like Gondek hate.

Turdiot despises him. That's another reason I like Keean. Folks, don't hesitate to support him by subscribing to The Counter Signal.

Go Bexte!

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Agreed

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Was there never a better time to initiate a mayoral recall petition?

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Gondek showing how she doesn't want to talk about all the problems with crime she's created right in front of the Premier. What a hypocrite Gondek is demonstrating to be.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

I applaud an aggressive approach to violent crime and drug use in downtown Calgary and Edmonton. Thank you to our officers. There was no mention of canine officers. Could that be an option as well? When officers protect the people the respect and thank yous will grow.

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

A lot of redheads have a bad rap, but man, Keean Bexte sure brings that average waaay up.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Bexte is awesome! He asks tough questions and doesn’t take any $h!t! All reporters should be more like him instead of being snivelling self-entitled globalist puppets!

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Gotta love Bexte. He doesn't shy away from asking pointed questions.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]Yep!

Report Add Reply
IndependantAB
IndependantAB

I am a redhead why do we have a bad RAP????? Keean is a very good Southern Ab kid.

Report Add Reply
Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Gondek shows the public just what a coward and hypocrite she is.

Report Add Reply

