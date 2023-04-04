Bexte asked if it took “random stabbings, wives getting stabbed, police officers getting killed, to realize that it was important to fund police departments.” He said how can Calgarians trust Gondek “when you flip flop on basic issues like public safety.”
She stared at him and moved her mouth before she walked back to her spot.
Gondek voiced support for defunding the police during Calgary City Council debates in 2020.
Former Calgary city councillor Jeromy Farkas pointed out how defunding the police would be caving to and attempting to appease the demands of extremist groups. Gondek was apoplectic with Farkas and accused him of misconstruing what the debate was about.
When a split city council voted to defund the police, the public went wild. Calgary city hall ended up filling the police funding gap from its contingency fund.
The Alberta government took action to combat social disorder and improve public safety to respond to increasing crime in the province’s big cities on Tuesday.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith directed Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis to work with his cabinet colleagues to develop a plan to hire 100 more street-level police officers over the next 18 months to increase the visible law enforcement presence and tackle criminal activity in high-crime locations in Calgary and Edmonton.
“Safety on public streets is never negotiable,” said Smith.
(16) comments
With Gondek pushing "defund the police" (not rhetoric), she is clearly a WEF globalist scumbag puppet P.O.S.
More BS will spew from her filthy sick mouth:
- CBDC to enslave you financilly
- more trans stupidity to destroy your children's psyche and sexuality
- more 15 minute fascism, straight from klaus
- more and more taxes to rob you and give to her sicko buddies
- and many more goodies
maybe she will work on a new bylaw that makes it an offence to ask a tough question to certain pre-selected politicians
lol....seeing her gasp like a fish out of water and then stiffly march away was priceless
the next item on the list of questions for this hapless mayor is: Was it you who demanded that the police arrest the pastor who protested the drag show for kids at the public library? Does she have a single clue as to the legitimate reasons for the police to exist?
Looks like Jeremy Farkas was right!
I subscribe to Keean Bexte's The Counter Signal. It's about $10 a month and well-worth the money. He's gets right in there and asks those pointed questions that woke politicians like Gondek hate.
Turdiot despises him. That's another reason I like Keean. Folks, don't hesitate to support him by subscribing to The Counter Signal.
Go Bexte!
Agreed
Was there never a better time to initiate a mayoral recall petition?
Gondek showing how she doesn't want to talk about all the problems with crime she's created right in front of the Premier. What a hypocrite Gondek is demonstrating to be.
I applaud an aggressive approach to violent crime and drug use in downtown Calgary and Edmonton. Thank you to our officers. There was no mention of canine officers. Could that be an option as well? When officers protect the people the respect and thank yous will grow.
A lot of redheads have a bad rap, but man, Keean Bexte sure brings that average waaay up.
Bexte is awesome! He asks tough questions and doesn’t take any $h!t! All reporters should be more like him instead of being snivelling self-entitled globalist puppets!
[thumbup]Gotta love Bexte. He doesn't shy away from asking pointed questions.
[thumbup]Yep!
I am a redhead why do we have a bad RAP????? Keean is a very good Southern Ab kid.
Gondek shows the public just what a coward and hypocrite she is.
