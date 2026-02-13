WATCH: Grande Prairie trans man posts online while awaiting sentencing for ‘heinous’ act against his children

Alice Michael Attwood is using social media while waiting to be sentenced for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in a Grande Prairie case involving his two children, drawing attention for talking openly about what he called a “heinous” act. In a video posted online, Attwood — a male transitioning into a woman — told viewers he is “being safe and being secure” and is “just chilling” until he goes to court for sentencing. .He said most people who commit serious crimes are “locked in a box and blocked out from society,” but he remains visible online. Attwood acknowledged he must “answer for it,” claimed he will not hurt anyone else, and asked followers what should be done with what he called a “unique opportunity.”A publication ban has been issued on the exact nature of his crimes.Social media users have posted Attwood is now in Calgary. Facebook and Twitter posts are being used to warn residents.A date for his sentencing hasn't been set.