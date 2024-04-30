WATCH: Grandparents, baby amongst four dead after Ontario police pursuit down the wrong side of freeway

A police chase of a robbery suspect heading in the wrong direction on Ontario's Hwy. 401 ended in tragedy when the fleeing van caused a multi-vehicle crash killing four people.A pair of grandparents and their infant grandchild were amongst the dead, police said. .The robber was also killed in the crash on Hwy. 401 near Whitby.The Durham Regional Police Service said officers were responding to a robbery call in Clarington when they began pursuing a suspect driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on a busy highway, reported The Canadian Press.The provincial Special Investigations Unit has been called in.Areas of the highway remained closed Tuesday morning....more to come.