WATCH: Great-grandmother confronts Liberal whip Mark Gerretsen in viral video

CALGARY — An elderly woman is making waves online after confronting Liberal Party whip Mark Gerretsen over issues ranging from gender policy to alleged government scandals.In a March 15 video posted to X by Canadian activist Chris Elston, more commonly known as “Billboard Chris”, Gerretsen (MP for Kingston and the Islands) can be seen at a food court with an unidentified man before the elderly woman, who identifies herself as a “great-grandmother,” approaches the pair while a second woman films and begins speaking to him about numerous issues affecting Canadians.“She pointed out, among many things, how men are now in women’s changing rooms, and he responded by running away. Just like he ran away from X,” Billboard Chris posted..The woman accuses the Liberal government of causing anxiety among Canadians and criticizes what she describes as “government ideology.”“You guys are making our country unsafe right now. You’re allowing men in our change rooms … to say they’re women … we never voted for it,” the great-grandmother said.She also raises questions about what she calls a “green slush fund,” which could be a reference to controversy surrounding Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), where in 2023 and 2024 whistleblowers alleged the organization had approved funding for projects involving companies linked to board members and had bypassed conflict-of-interest rules.Gerretsen repeatedly thanks the woman for sharing her opinion but tells her he is in the middle of a private conversation and attempts to end the exchange.“This is a private meeting,” Gerretsen said.“I appreciate you taking the time to come out today.”The great-grandmother counters by saying she “doesn’t care” and that Gerretsen was a “public servant.”.WATCH: Liberal MP Gerretsen blames Poilievre for carbon tax opposition because he talks about it.She continued pressing the MP, raising allegations of foreign interference in Canada and claiming that “nine ministers” have been compromised.“Why won’t you talk to the general public?” the great-grandmother asks.“Why can’t you talk to us?”At one point, a second woman filming the interaction says they are speaking out because “it’s our lives,” and describes themselves as “passionate patriots.”As Gerretsen stands up and leaves, the two women accuse him of avoiding questions and shout remarks including “Run”and “Run, you coward,” at him as he walks off.“Canadians want answers. You guys forced an injection on our country. Told us to take the injection,” the great-grandmother said.“Yeah, you run. You run like all you politicians do.”The video has circulated widely online, with commentators overwhelmingly supporting the two women, saying the exchange was an example of citizens holding politicians accountable.“Absolutely beautiful,” one X user wrote.Another commentator stated, “Liberals don’t believe they work for Canadians. Actions speak louder than words.”.Zachary Tisdale, president of Tisdale Analytics, called Gerretsen “the dumbest MP in Canadian history.”Gerretsen has not publicly commented on the video.