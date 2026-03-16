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WATCH: Great-grandmother confronts Liberal whip Mark Gerretsen in viral video

An elderly woman is making waves online after confronting Liberal Party whip Mark Gerretsen over issues ranging from gender policy to alleged government scandals.
An elderly woman is making waves online after confronting Liberal Party whip Mark Gerretsen over issues ranging from gender policy to alleged government scandals.WS Canva
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Cdnpoli
Liberal Government
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Foreign Interference
Billboard Chris
Mark Gerretsen
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Chris Elston
Sustainable Development Technology Canada
Zachary Tisdale
Liberal government of Canada
Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen

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