WATCH: Greenlanders mock Trump on social media amid growing diplomatic tensions

Greenlanders have taken to social media with a wave of satirical videos mocking US President Donald Trump’s controversial stance on bringing Greenland under American control.Some of these videos, posted by creators such as Greenlander Inunnguaq Christian Poulsen, have gone viral on TikTok and other platforms, drawing millions of views..The videos show Greenlanders parodying the US opioid crisis by hunching over and swaying in front of the camera, imitating fentanyl users.The satirical campaign comes as diplomatic tensions escalate between the Trump administration and the government of Denmark over the governance of Greenland, which is currently classified as an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.The videos triggered a barrage of reactions and comments..US political commentator Jesse Kelly said, “This is funny, tragic, appropriate shade. I support this. In fact, this only makes me think these people will end up making great Americans.”Journalist Chris Tomlinson also quipped, “Funny, as alcoholism is a giant problem in Greenland.”.Eric Daugherty of Right Line News chimed in saying that the opioid crisis was, in reality, “Democrat culture” and that “fentanyl overdoses are plummeting under Trump.”“We will have Greenland,” he added.Early Tuesday morning, Trump again fuelled the flames of speculation as he shared AI-generated images of himself on Truth Social, with one depicting him planting a US flag in Greenland and another map showing Greenland and parts of Canada and Venezuela as US territory..Trump’s comments have also alarmed European leaders and NATO allies.At the World Economic Forum in Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron warned of a “shift towards a world without rules” and condemned the threat of coercive tactics, calling the “endless accumulation of new tariffs” threatened by the US “fundamentally unacceptable.”Denmark and Greenland have both consistently stressed that the territory is not for sale.Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters in Copenhagen Tuesday that she would not yield to US pressure.“I am certainly not going to abandon Greenland. I made that decision a long time ago as Danish prime minister,” Frederiksen said.“The American president has unfortunately not ruled out the use of military force. And therefore the rest of us cannot rule it out either, which is a natural consequence of what the American president has said and has not said.”