WATCH: Guilbeault claims Alberta farmers more concerned about climate change than carbon tax

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault claimed in the House of Commons Monday Canadian farmers are more worried about climate change than carbon tax. The Trudeau Liberals have rebranded the much-abhorred carbon tax to “pollution pricing.” Whatever it’s called, Canadians across the country have rejected the increasing carbon tax, federal polls show. Carbon tax protests have been ongoing across the country since the most recent hike in carbon tax was implemented April 1. Guilbeault told the speaker of the house during Question Period that he has personally met with farmers from Alberta to Nova Scotia and found they are not affected by the carbon tax. Rather, the environment minister insisted, Canadian farmers are losing sleep over the notion of climate change. .“If the Conservatives had an ounce of intellectual integrity, they would admit to Canadians that 97% of fuel used on farms where there is pollution pricing is not taxed by the federal government, first of all,” claimed Guilbeault. “Secondly, recently I’ve been meeting with farmers from Quebec, Alberta, Nova Scotia. I’ve been meeting with grain farmers, cattle farmers.”“They don’t talk to me about carbon pricing. They’ve talked to me about the hundreds of millions of dollars due to impacts from climate change in the farming sector in the country.