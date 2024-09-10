WATCH: Guilbeault tells WS he doesn't foresee any conflicts of interest involving Carney as Liberal Party advisor

NANAIMO: Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has said he doesn't foresee any potential conflicts of interest involving Mark Carney as advisor to the Liberal Party.Speaking outside the Liberals' caucus retreat in Nanaimo, BC, with the Western Standard, Guilbeault acknowledged that the former Bank of Canada governor had strong ties to the private sector, but argued that it would not impact his advice..When asked how he felt about Carney being brought on to advise the party on economic issues, Guilbeault said he thought it was "a great thing.""I know Mark personally for many years," he added. "He's a great advocate for the fight against climate change. He did that a little bit when he was with the Bank of Canada but certainly when he was with the Bank of England."Guilbeault went on to note that Carney has "continued working really hard to make sure that we can work on climate change and the economy at the same time."When asked whether he had any fears about potential conflicts of interest, Guilbeault said, "No, I don't.""Mark is not there to promote the interest of the company he works for," he added. "He's advising the United Nations, he's a special advisor to the secretary general of the United Nations on climate change; no not at all."According to LinkedIn, Carney currently serves as chair and head of transition investing at Brookfield Asset Management, which is one of the largest alternative investment companies in the world.He also serves as a board member of Bloomberg Philanthropies, Stripe, PIMCO, and the World Economic Forum."Throughout his extensive career both in public service and the private sector, Mark Carney's ideas, deep experience, and proven economic leadership have made a bedrock contribution to a better economic future for all Canadians," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after the appointment went public."As Chair of the Leader's Task Force on Economic Growth, Mark's unique ideas and perspectives will play a vital role in shaping the next steps in our plan to continue to grow our economy and strengthen the middle class, and to urgently seize new opportunities for Canadian jobs and prosperity in a fast-changing world.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.