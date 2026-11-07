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UPDATED: WATCH: Gunman kills six, wounds at least 15 in Krakow, Poland shooting

A gunman wearing military gear killed five people and injured about a dozen others in Krakow’s historic Old Town before being wounded in a shootout with police Saturday, authorities said.
A gunman wearing military gear killed five people and injured about a dozen others in Krakow’s historic Old Town before being wounded in a shootout with police Saturday, authorities said.Image credit: X screenshot
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Shooting
Poland
Mass Shooting
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
krakow
mass shooting in poland