UPDATED: WATCH: Gunman kills six, wounds at least 15 in Krakow, Poland shooting

CALGARY — A gunman wearing military gear killed six people and injured at least 15 others, including two police officers, in Krakow’s historic Old Town before being wounded in a shootout with police Saturday, authorities said..The suspect, who is in custody and has been identified as a Polish citizen by authorities, exchanged gunfire with officers on Main Market Square and was taken to hospital, a spokeswoman for Malopolska regional police told broadcaster TVN24.She added the attacker appeared to have acted alone.Local authorities have also now confirmed four women and two men have died, and one of the injured police officers is undergoing surgery as per the BBC. .Bloomberg reports that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said police were investigating the suspect’s background and the circumstances surrounding the shooting..“I am being kept informed by the Minister of the Interior about the situation in Kraków,” Tusk wrote on X.President Karol Nawrocki said he was in contact with authorities and expected a full explanation of what happened. He also said the head of Poland’s National Security Bureau was travelling to Krakow..Poland's Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek has called for calm after the shooting in Kraków and has promised that the perpetrator would be "severely punished," according to The Guardian. "We call for calm and ask people not to interfere with the work of the emergency services. We will ensure that the person responsible for this crime is held fully accountable and severely punished," he said.According to Żurek, local police and all other emergency services are currently working at the scene, to collect evidence and establish the circumstances of the attack.Krakow, Poland’s second-largest city, has about 800,000 residents and lies roughly 250 km south of Warsaw.