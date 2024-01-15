WATCH: Hamas' hostage forced on video to reveal deaths of two fellow hostages

Hamas terrorists forced 26-year-old hostage Noa Argamani to reveal the deaths of two other hostages in what Hamas called a “guessing game."Argamani was kidnapped from the Nova music fest in Israel October 7 when Hamas, which is at the helm of the Palestinian government and on Canada’s terrorist list, attacked. On Sunday, Hamas released a video of three hostages, Argamani along with Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky (all of whom have not been seen since the October 7 attack), where they pleaded with the Israeli government to come to their rescue. The video was followed up with another one where Hamas threatened two of the three would be killed the next day, per the New York Post.Argamani appear in another propaganda video Monday and according to Hamas’ threats, Sharabi and Svirsky were killed in captivity. .Hamas claimed the two men were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Hours earlier the terror group also said it had lost “many” of its hostages during these airstrikes and suggested they may have been killed. The Israeli Ministry of Defence said it “is a Hamas lie,” The Times of Israel reported. “The building where they were held was not a target and was not attacked by our forces.”“We do not strike where we know there are hostages,” he said, acknowledging that in “retrospect,” Israel’s defence did conduct airstrikes “close to the location” where they ended up being held. “We did not know their exact location in real-time,” he said. “We do not strike where we know there are hostages.” Israel Defence Forces condemned the “psychological abuse” Hamas imposed on hostages.