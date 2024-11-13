WATCH: Hamas supporters terrorize Harper's Defender of Israel award ceremony

Pro-Hamas protestors swarmed the Meridian Arts Center in Toronto Tuesday night as former Prime Minister Stephen Harper accepted a Defender of Israel award. .Video footage of the area around North York's Mel Lastman Square compiled by lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa'd shows an anti-Israel mob wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh jeering at attendees as they arrive, including Independent MP Kevin Vuong and squaring off against Toronto police, which dispatched a squad of cops on horses. .The event, hosted by the Abraham Global Peace Initiative (AGPI), was to “pay tribute to the precious lives lost in Israel's war against Hamas.”“As antisemitism and defamation of Israel surges, we must especially recognize non-Jewish voices who refuse to be silent and who are standing up and being counted,” states the AGPI website..The initiative on its site highlighted Harper’s February 18 opinion piece in the National Post, entitled, Israel's war is just, Hamas must surrender or be eliminated. .The media line for North York police was disabled at the time this article was published.