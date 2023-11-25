News

WATCH: Hammered hound guzzles Baileys and vodka while owner out for the evening

BOTTOMS UP!: Hammered hound guzzles Baileys and vodka while owner out for the evening
BOTTOMS UP!: Hammered hound guzzles Baileys and vodka while owner out for the eveningCourtesy mcgat1/TikTok
Loading content, please wait...
United States
Pets
South Jersey
Dog drunk

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news