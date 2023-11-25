WATCH: Hammered hound guzzles Baileys and vodka while owner out for the evening

Mary, a woman in South Jersey, came home after an evening out to find Jack, her five-year-old husky/shepherd, swooning on the living room floor beside an empty bottle of Baileys. Jack had also got his front paws up on the counter, knocked over a bottle vodka, and lapped up the half-litre that came spilling out. By the time his owner got home, Jack was stumbling all over the place, his hind legs crisscrossing across the kitchen floor. A video posted to TikTok shows the pooch sitting on the floor looking up at his owner with his big eyes, partially ashamed and partially confused. “This is what I just came home to,” Mary says in the video, holding up the empty bottle. “This is empty, this was probably more than halfway full.”She then heads to the kitchen to discover Jack’s trail of vodka. “Jack, try to walk, come on!” Mary called out. Jack makes a valiant attempt to walk, but ends up tottering from side to side, paws slipping out from him as he trots across the hardwood floor. “It’s not funny, but my dog is drunk and I don’t know what to do about it!” Mary said, laughing..After scrutinizing the scene of the dog’s antics, Mary deduced the thirsty canine climbed up on the kitchen window seat to get his paws on the booze on the counter — she also discovered Jack’s teeth imprints on the cap of the vodka bottle.Mary called poison control and got Jack to the vet promptly, according to CNN, where he stayed overnight and was nursed sober with a steady stream of IV fluids. After rehydrating, the pooch was back to his usual, happy self. The vet told Mary Jack was “prancing around like he’s not even hungover.”