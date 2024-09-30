WATCH: Heritage minister insists state broadcaster less biased than independent media

The Trudeau Liberals are staking on the credibility of the CBC over independent media because they say the state broadcaster is held publicly accountable. Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge thinks media organizations paid for by federal and provincial governments are necessary because otherwise they could be subject to “political or commercial interference.”Tory leader Pierre Poilievre has repeatedly pledges to defund the CBC if elected prime minister, citing the savings of $1 billion for Canadian taxpayers. St-Onge in May refused to explain the appointment of seven individuals to the CBC federal election advisory panel who received funding from her heritage department, including two federally subsidized media publishers and a former Trudeau Foundation scholar, Western Standard reported at the time. .WATCH: CBC's cartoon tells kids how doctors could 'misgender' a baby.Without state broadcasting, the only news and entertainment available to Canadians would be content “produced for profit," she warned in the video posted to social media earlier this month.While St-Onge says there’s “nothing wrong with that,” she asserts “public platforms have another goal in mind.”“They're not there for some shareholders, but rather to entertain, inform and educate us, to meet the public's needs when it comes to news and stories.”“It also means that they work in the public interest and answer directly to you, no political or commercial interference.”“Freedom from commercial or revenue-chasing means you can live up to certain principles.” .CBC publishes story claiming children dug graves for classmates at residential schools. The CBC was found to have lied to a House of Commons Inquiry of Ministry. It said in May it “does not pay bonuses” — yet it was revealed Crown broadcaster executives awarded themselves $14.9 million in bonuses. “CBC does not pay bonuses,” the Crown broadcaster wrote the Inquiry, the Western Standard reported.“The corporation has an at-risk incentive pay system.”CBC CEO Catherine Tait, who claimed she knew nothing of these bonuses, complained to MPs the broadcaster was experiencing such “serious challenges,” it laid off 141 employees and asked for more money. Tait is paid $497,000 annually..CBC backpedals on headline failure falsely implying Canadian citizen innocently killed by Israeli forces .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.