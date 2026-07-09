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WATCH: ‘Hero’ husky takes on charging bear to save young boy, earns a T-bone steak reward

‘Hero’ husky takes on charging bear to save young boy
‘Hero’ husky takes on charging bear to save young boyX
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Black Bear Attack
Husky
Torrington, CT
Jeff Tazzara
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news