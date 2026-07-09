WATCH: ‘Hero’ husky takes on charging bear to save young boy, earns a T-bone steak reward

A family’s husky is being hailed as a hero after a terrifying driveway encounter with a charging black bear ended with the dog stepping in to protect a young child.The incident happened in Torrington, Connecticut, where a family’s security footage captured a black bear running across their driveway toward the home while a young boy was outside.The dramatic moment shows a black bear running across a family’s driveway in Torrington, Connecticut, toward a young boy who was outside at the time.Before the situation could escalate, the family’s husky, Bella, sprang into action, rushing toward the bear and putting herself between the animal and the child..Bella’s owner, Jeff Tazzara, said he always knew the husky was protective of his family, but he never expected her to put herself in harm’s way.The bear, believed to be a juvenile cub possibly searching for food, crashed into a boat in the yard before fleeing into the woods, no one was reportedly injured.“You’re always wondering in the back of your head, ‘What’s gonna happen if she needs to protect us?’ And now we know,” Tazzara told WTNH NEWS 8. In gratitude for her bravery, he rewarded Bella with one of her favorite treats — a T-bone steak. Connecticut has seen a rise in black bear sightings in recent years, with residents frequently advised to secure trash and avoid leaving food outdoors. Wildlife officials note that bears are often more interested in easy meals than people, but close encounters like this one can still be frightening.Tazzara credited Bella’s quick thinking and natural protective drive with preventing a potentially dangerous situation. “She didn’t think. She acted,”