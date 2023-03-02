Fae Johnstone

Fae Johnstone said she was honoured to be featured in this campaign by Hershey's Canada for International Women's Day along with four other women making change. 

Hershey’s Canada launched a commercial for its International Women’s Day chocolate bars with transgender activist Fae Johnstone. 

“We can create a world where every one is able to live in public space as their honest and authentic selves,” said Johnstone in a Wednesday video. 

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Hershey just proved it again.

Men make the best women!

The best way to celebrate International Women's Day is by celebrating a man who dresses up like a woman.

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

They just have to keep pushing this s*hit...

Grinder
Grinder

PLUS, I just rolfed reading this.

Grinder
Grinder

Hersheys going down that old "highway", and with kisses, yuck! Once again, common sense bye bye, lets alienate the many for sake of the few. First M&M's, they leaned nothing?

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

They can all be what they want to be..my question who is doing the push to make this all acceptable..for all audiences...and all ages??

WCanada
WCanada

The war on women continues. No more hersey anything in our household.

