News

WATCH: 'HE'S PUTTING US ALL AT RISK!' — Trudeau blames Poilievre for security threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin TrudeauParlVu
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
spies on Parliament Hill
Tory leader Pierre Poilievre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news