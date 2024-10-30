WATCH: 'HE'S PUTTING US ALL AT RISK!' — Trudeau blames Poilievre for security threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during Question Period delivered one of his most-used pandemic-era lines in blaming others — "(they're) putting us all at risk!"Trudeau continues to slam Tory leader Pierre Poilievre for not getting security clearance to read the damning report exposing spies on Parliament Hill. However, if he were to do so, he would be subject to a gag order. "If he wants to release the names, he can legally do it now before the House of Commons," said Poilievre. The House erupted in applause. "Unfortunately he is willing to put at risk the agents, the officers, the sources that are putting their lives at risk to keep Canadians safe," replied Trudeau, insisting Poilievre gets the clearance. "He won't release the names because he knows that he and his party are compromised," said Poilievre.