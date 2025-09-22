WATCH: High school football player severely injured after being pancaked by huge opponent

A Michigan high school student was left with a fractured spine and his much larger opponent senlessly pancaked him as he lay helpless on the ground.The incident happened during the third quarter of a game between Lakeshore and Kalamazoo Central, when a 15-year-old defender for the Lancers got tangled with an opponent," the Daily Mail reported."After the play went away from the individual matchup between the two, with the 15-year-old prone on the ground, the offensive lineman from Kalamazoo Central leaves his feet and lands with his full body weight on his rival," said the report..The crushed boy, Colton Mims is now out for the season."The Michigan High School Athletic Association did not punish the student, leaving it up to the two schools to discuss the resolution," the Mail reported.