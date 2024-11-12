WATCH: Hindus, Sikhs protest Trudeau at Canadian embassy in India

Protests have erupted outside the Canadian embassy in New Delhi, India, in response to the violent assault on a Hindu temple in Brampton, ON, earlier this month. Hindu worshippers were attacked with sticks and poles by Khalistani extremists on November 3. The attack came in the wake of rising political tension between Canada and India after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of masterminding criminal acts on Canadian soil, including the killing of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.Members of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum gathered outside the Canadian High Commission in India on Sunday, reports the Hindustan Times. Representatives from Hindu and Sikh communities organized a march demanding the Canadian government take action against the Khalistanis. .WATCH: RCMP concedes ‘no imminent threat’ from India despite alarming Thanksgiving announcement .Trudeau claims RCMP made accusations to protect Canadians from India, admits he has 'no proof'.Delhi police have increased security in the area in efforts to quash the protests who were shouting and holding signs with slogans condemning the violence Trudeau has allowed against Hindus in Canada by siding with Khalistani extremists, according to ANI News. The forum’s president, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, said Khalistani radicals are destroying lives. "An entire generation had been destroyed during militancy,” he said, per ANI. “They were either killed or they migrated to other countries. Then they introduced drugs to ruin the life of our young generation.”Marwah further accused Khalistanis of attempting to force religious conversions. “And now this new thing of attacking temples has started. This is wrong and unfortunate," he said. "We are here to tell you that we are all together. A true Sikh can never be a Khalistani. If they want a separate nation, they should keep it limited to themselves. We want our tricolour and our country to be respected at all times. India's Sikhs stand with India and do not support Khalistan.”.Poilievre says Indian foreign interference allegations troubling .Trudeau, on Thanksgiving Monday, announced he had ousted six Indian diplomats, including Indian High Commissioner in Canada Sanjay Verma, claiming they were “persons of interest” in the RCMP’s investigation against India. The Government of India denied the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated,” and expelled six Canadian diplomats in retaliation. India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed the Trudeau administration and accused the feds of welcoming Indians into Canada who are known to be linked to organized crime.